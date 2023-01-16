By: Jessica L Butler
The KY Legislature started their new session in 2023 with talks of Medical Cannabis, income tax, and the May Primary Governor’s Race. The HB1 Income Tax passed last week. Mainly, because Republicans are for it, but Democrats feel it is wrong. They say it is permanent and that is not sound judgement. This will more than likely lead to an increase of sales tax that Democrats feel is wrong.
States with less or no income tax seem to draw more people to them, but Kentucky does not have the same tourist attractions as Florida does, which is an income tax free state. Republicans passed the Bill saying it will be more money in the public’s pocket.
The next discussed was HB51 – Patient Medical Records Bill. It deals with standards and procedures for accessing copies of patient medical records. Also, they discussed HB62 which deals with real estate brokerage. It is to redefine "real estate brokerage" to include advertising for sale an equitable interest in a contract for the purchase of real property between a property owner and a prospective buyer; and to limit this type of advertising to licensed real estate brokers
A hot topic for this session is medical Cannabis, which is encouraged by the Governor, but according to Senator Stivers, this Bill has no energy in the Senate.
Governor Beshear believes he is on the popular side of medical Cannabis. The odds are a little better for medical marijuana, but possibly not enough to pass.
With the May Primary coming up, making elections partisan was discussed and brought up by Senator Damon Thayer, the Senate Majority Floor Leader. He said this would include the city, judgeships, and school boards.
This trend of independence is becoming more popular among younger votes that are registering as “Independent” versus Republican or Democrat. Those registering as Independents are more interested in the person running for office than their party affiliation.
And with a new year comes the State of the Commonwealth given by the Governor. When the Governor gave his State of the Commonwealth earlier last week, he spoke on Pre-Kindergarten and teacher recruitment. He mentioned that there is more than just getting on top, Kentucky needs to stay on top. This allures to his desire on wanting the budget re-opened to change and his run for 2nd term as the Kentucky Governor. Senator Stivers was opposed to re-opening the budget to make changes. Speaker of the House, Dave Osborne, agreed with Stivers.
Speaking of those running for Governor in the May Primary, the deadline was last week for filing for certain state offices, including the Governor’s office. Those who filed to run for Governor on the Republican ticket are as follows: Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft, Mike Harmon, Alan, Keck, and Ryan Quarles. These are the most popular Republican candidates that filed to run for Governor in the May 2023 Primary.
Rumors of Matt Bevin running again for Governor were unfounded when asked last week. However, Bevin encouraged people to vote because there are some admirable people running in the Governor’s race within the Republican Party. This surprised many in Frankfort.
No abortion ruling from the Kentucky State Supreme Court, yet. This may have some implications on some voting, because some Republicans are waiting on the ruling to come down from the Kentucky Supreme Court. With some new Kentucky Supreme Court Justices taking office this year, they may need to re-hear the case, but probably no answer from the Supreme Court till February.
