Last Friday afternoon the Edwin Lutes and Lucy Arnold Lutes someplace was on Abner Flat Road burned to the ground. The home, a log cabin that had been covered with board had been constructed in the 19th century, according to Mamie Cundiff. The present owner, said Cundiff, was her sister Linda Lutes. Mike Lutes of Triad Oil said he had been by the house around 3:45pm Friday, and there was no fire. By 4:30pm it had burned along with the woods surrounding. He said he thought someone had tried to set fire to the property the day before, but was stopped by the rain.
Constable Glenn Creech stated the fire had clearly been set on Friday. He said it was set close to some oil tank but he beat the flames until Beattyville and Primrose Fire Departments arrived.
