Happy 80th birthday to Ellie Helton!

Ellie Helton, a Barbourville native living in Louisville, Ky. will be celebrating her 80th birthday on March 10, 2022, recovering from recent lung surgery due to cancer.
Ellie loves to travel and has been to every state in the USA except Alaska and Hawaii. She has been married to her husband, Donald Helton, for 33 years and has lived in Louisville for those 33 years. She is planning another trip to Arizona soon.
She is still singing gospel music and is active in her church Radient Life Church of God. She is on the praise and worship team at her church and an active member of Silver Saints group at her church.
When she recovers from her lung surgeries she will go back to the Celebrate Recovery group witnessing to many in need of God’s touch and will also start cooking for the group again.
Happy birthday, Ellie!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.