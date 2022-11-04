Helen Fae Sasser Rees, age 81, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at home with her family.
Born August 23, 1941 in Gray, KY she was the daughter of the late Eva and Ernest Sasser. She was an educator in many of the tri-county area schools for more than 40 years and was a member of Central Baptist Church in Corbin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ray Rees; sisters Dolly Sasser and Alta Purdin; brothers Wade Sasser and William Sasser, and Daughter-in-law Della Rees.
She is survived by her son Barry Rees, grandson Jeffrey Rees and wife Lindsey, granddaughter Jessica Dinsmore and husband Tyler, and great-granddaughter Lily Catherine Dinsmore.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 12-2pm on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with her service to follow at 2pm. Burial services will follow at Hart Cemetary in Corbin.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.