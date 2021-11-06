Well, it looks like we are starting fall. The leaves are falling off the trees and most flower beds are gone. There are just a few left.
Pray for all our sick and ones who have lost loved ones. Also, myself, I need special prayers. At this time, I have been in the hospital two times. A few days ago, I had a heart attack and had to have an operation to have a stint put in. I also have congestive heart failure, Parkinson's, cataracts and glaucoma. I shake so bad that I can't write good. I have to go to the doctor to be able to be put on medicine for it. We also need to keep the Roberts' family in our prayers, as Gary Roberts passed away.
My nurse came yesterday and everything checked out good. She checked my oxygen level, blood pressure, heart, lungs and temperature.
“The Lord is my strength and my shield; My heart trusted in Him, and I am helped; Therefore my heart greatly rejoices, And with my song I will praise Him. The Lord is their strength, and He is the saving refuge of His anointed. Save your people, And bless Your inheritance; Shepherd them also, And bear them up forever.” Psalm 28: 7,8,9
Twice-Baked Potatoes
6 russet potatoes, baked
1 (8 oz) bowl sour cream
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 green onion, chopped
1 Tbsp parsley
1 tsp salt
2 Tbsp butter or margarine, melted
¼ cup milk
Extra melted butter or margarine
Scrub potatoes. Rub with shortening for softer skins, if desired. Prick with a fork to allow for steam to escape. Bake in 400 degree oven until tender, 50 – 60 minutes. Cool potatoes for 10 minutes. Cut a thin layer off each potato, carefully. Scoop out the insides, leaving shell intact. Mash pulp. Mix in sour cream, onion, parsley, salt, butter and milk. Mix until smooth. Spoon back into potato shells. Spread with butter and set in oven until brown.
