While in school, Seth Hembree was told by a few of his teachers that he would never “make any money running his mouth all the time.”
“I thought auctioneering was the way to do it,” he said. “I told myself, ‘listen, I can do this. I can use my mouth to make money.”
He was set to complete auctioneering school at the age of 16 but guidelines were changed and he had to wait until he turned 18.
The disappointment didn’t stop Hembree from following his passion and he began working for Ford Brothers Inc. Auctioneers in 2016.
Hembree took the completion exam for auctioneering school the day before he graduated high school in 2018 and then received his auctioneer licensure when he was 18-years-old.
“I competed the next year in my first competition which was actually the apprentice division and I won it,” he said. “I have been competing in the professional division the last three years.”
Since then, Hembree, 22, has achieved many accomplishments in the industry and recently won the 2022 Kentucky State Auctioneer Championship at the Hyatt Regency in Lexington.
The championship was designed to evaluate certain skills of auctioneers such as bid calling — speed of talking — the ability to catch bids coming, how well they interact with the crowd, presentation, and the speed of the chant. The first night of competition narrowed the competitors to three, and the second night consisted of an impromptu question about the industry and after answering, participants were to sell three items. Hembree conquered his challengers, winning the title.
For Hembree, it’s not all about the competitions.
“We (auctioneers) are there to serve the community,” he said. “After working with Ford Brothers, I have seen the impact it has on people. We never know what we are walking into. Sometimes we get to a house, and it is a widow needing help to downsize or a farmer who has had a few rough years. We don’t know the situation we are getting into but when the day is over, and you see what you have done for those people and being able to help them with their problems and getting rid of everything in a quick and easy way.”
Hembree enjoys the rewarding benefits of auctioneering and being able to help the community in Berea and Richmond. Although, Hembree believes that most people are skeptical and see auctioneering as a last method of sale when, competitive bidding can be more profitable. Being a realtor as well, Hembree affirms, “In real estate, 90 percent of the time we try to book a property at auction, most of the properties that I have sold have brought more at auction than privately.”
During the pandemic, many started utilizing online auctions for multiple reasons and the outcome has been unprecedented. When auctioning online, sellers have a much larger span of buyers. Being fresh in the industry, Hembree is familiar with updated technology and is also successful with new techniques. Hembree is determined in changing the perspective when it comes to auctioneering. In July, he will travel to San Diego this year to compete in the international competition and will be one of hundreds of auctioneers competing in the prestigious event.
