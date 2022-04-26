Martin Van Buren formed the modern Democrat Party in the 1820s around two key principles: 1. Avoiding the fact human bondage was evil; and 2. Buying votes by giving supporters government jobs or “patronage.” (As an abolitionist descendant continuing the fight against the far greater evil of infanticide; I’ve never had patience with the deceptive excuse of: “The Democrat Party used to be a good party.” The party was rotten from its inception.)
Fast forward to 2 July 1881 when President James Garfield was shot in the back at the train station by a “mentally ill” Republican patronage seeker by the name of Charles Guiteau (who was justly hanged in a reasonable year’s time after his crime). We’re all familiar with how Garfield suffered until finally succumbing to his wound in September 1881; but what most Americans fail to realize was how Garfield’s death set in motion the spider web of federal government bureaucracy plaguing us today and which has correctly been described as “The Swamp.”
Vice President Chester Arthur’s ascension to the presidency brought to the White House a man who had spent a career in bureaucracy. The former Quartermaster General of New York and head of the New York Customs House; Arthur was not averse to Democrat calls to “reform” the way government hiring was conducted. (Since the Civil War, Republicans had dominated federal government and thus, federal hiring; hence the Democrat zeal for civil service “reform.”) With the death of President Garfield at the hands of an upset patronage seeker (and Republican congressional losses in 1882) fresh in Americans’ minds; Arthur supported, and signed in 1883 The Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act. So?
The “so” is it was with the Pendleton Act that the career DC bureaucratic class became enshrined. Prior to the Pendleton Act, when the presidency changed political hands; it was figuratively “Off with their heads!” with the previous administration’s government employees (of which, there weren’t a lot). After the Pendleton Act, we would see grow (a permanent DC managerial caste) legions of arrogant, virtually unfireable apparatchiks who actively undermine the will of the electorate. As I type this, John Durham is unraveling The Swamp plot against candidate, then President Donald J. Trump. The criminals who conducted this coup included protected, career civil service employees at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and yes, Central Intelligence Agency; Watergate (another Swamp hit job) was patty-cake in comparison.
Were I to have the ear of the next president-elect, I would advise him to immediately identify all the Leftist hacks at all intersections of importance within the federal civil service. As the new president was taking the oath of office (Godfather II-style); all over DC, men in dark suits would be visiting the previously identified snakes and informing them:
“You have two minutes to gather your belongings.”
“YOU CAN’T FIRE ME!” They’d squeal.
“Who said anything about firing? You’re being promoted to the Department of the Interior Office in Nome, Sweetheart.”
Next Week: The Great War
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NTC”)
