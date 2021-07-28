How Music Evokes Emotions

This past week, my family put down our dog we adopted seven and a half years ago. We were devastated to say the least, and I tried many things to try and lift my own mood. One of those things was music. I have come to the realization over the years about how music changes my mood depending on the song, its lyrics, or even the way the song presents itself in terms of the tone. This past week, there were songs I did not listen to because those certain songs told sad stories and then there were some I preferred because it kept my mind off the situation. Over the years, I have noticed some songs helped when I wanted to cry or when I was angry and wanted to express those emotions in a healthier way.
I decided to research the topic and discovered there are many studies about music and the power it has over emotions. I have previously done research in my college classes as well about music therapy and how victims of trauma can utilize writing music to express the tough emotions related to traumatic events. Along with this, music in general can have an impact on people and have a person feel many different emotions. According to a study conducted by UC Berkeley, it was found emotion involving music can be placed into at least 13 different categories. “The subjective experience of music across cultures can be mapped within at least 13 overarching feelings: amusement, joy, eroticism, beauty, relaxation, sadness, dreaminess, triumph, anxiety, scariness, annoyance, defiance, and feeling pumped up.” (greatergood.berkeley.edu). At least in my own experience, I have felt many of these emotions to many different songs and genres.
During my research, I thought about the elements an artist uses to emit emotions through music. These elements can include the lyrics, the instrumentals, the tone of the song, or the way the artist performs the song. In my personal experience, I love the way an artist performs the song depending on the emotion the song should emit. Through my column, I am sure it is obvious I listen to a lot of Korean music. While I do not always understand the lyrics unless I look it up, I can still hear the emotion in the artist’s voice. When a song is meant to be sad, an artist can utilize their voice to make the emotion obvious to the listener. One of my favorite songs by one of the members of the group, BTS, can present this quality in action. The song I often think of is called ‘The Last’. The member, Min Yoongi, performed this song on his solo album ‘Agust D’ and tells the story of his struggle of reaching his dream to become an artist. In the song, Yoongi can make his voice sound desperate and angry as he raps about the struggle he experienced trying to make it as an artist. Through his voice alone, it is obvious this song emits an emotion of anger and desperation we can all relate to when thinking of the struggle to reach our own personal goals.
This was an interesting topic to research, and I find a lot of joy in analyzing songs and the emotions music can push to a listener. Think about your own favorite songs and try to think of the emotions you feel. Trust me, thinking about it and analyzing those songs in terms of your feelings towards it can make for a more enjoyable experience.
