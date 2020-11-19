For many Berea residents, Berea College student volunteers delivering brown paper bags to the doorsteps of Berea homes is a familiar sight. The bags are stapled with information about the Berea Food Bank and instructions for filling the bags with non-perishable food items that will stock the shelves of the food bank for the coming holiday season and colder months. Due to safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 28th annual CELTS Hunger Hurts Food Drive will look different this year.
Representatives of the Berea College Center for Excellence in Learning through Service (CELTS) and the Berea Food Bank report the Food Drive is continuing this year, in a safe and remote way.
Tony Crachiolo, the Coordinator of the Food Bank, describes this year’s Hunger Hurts Food Drive as a “fund drive.”
“During the pandemic, the Food Bank is not accepting donated food items, but the need for emergency food support in our community is still great,” he explains. “Luckily, the Berea Food Bank is able to make donated dollars stretch four times farther, and 99 cents of every donated dollar goes toward the purchase of food. So, donated funds are being put to excellent use.”
Crachiolo says food bank volunteers have seen a sharp increase in the number of people the food bank is serving.
“During one week in early November, nearly 150 people received aid from us,” he said. “We sent home about a week’s groceries—breakfast, lunch and dinner—for each person. That comes to about 4,500 pounds of food moving out of our storage area and into homes within the span of just seven days.”
Since March 2020, the food bank has served more than 1,200 families and is on track to double the number who were served in 2019.
CELTS is the home for student community engagement at Berea College, providing opportunities for students to volunteer, serve and learn in collaboration with local community-based organizations, like schools and non-profits. When CELTS student leaders realized that the 28-year collaboration between Berea College and the Berea Food Bank would not be able to continue as usual this fall, they knew that they wanted to continue to support the work of the food bank in some way.
“We know that especially because of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of our community need support in making ends meet and providing enough food for their families,” said Sara Heady, Berea College senior, Bonner Scholar and CELTS leader. “Even though we can’t get out in the community like we have for so many years, we want to get the word out about the resources that the Berea Food Bank offers and ways people can continue to contribute during this time.”
Instead of picking up bags of donated food from Berea doorsteps, students are getting the word out virtually, through social media and email, letters to the editor and a Hunger Hurts Food Drive flyer.
“Every year, this event connects people from across our community in a unified effort to support our neighbors and address hunger,” Heady said. “Each year, we get to see how our community cares about helping neighbors who need some assistance in making ends meet. We think we’ll see that again. This year, it will just be through monetary donations.”
In 2019, Bereans donated the equivalent of about $25,000 of food.
Since March 2020, the Berea Food Bank has significantly expanded its offerings. Everyone who lives in
the Berea Food Bank service area—Berea and Southern Madison County—qualifies for assistance without exception or barriers. People are welcome to come to the food bank as frequently as once a month. The Berea Food Bank now makes weekly deliveries to three affordable housing neighborhoods in Berea, provides ready-to-eat food for Bereans without a permanent residence and translates food bank materials into Spanish.
“The work of the Berea Food Bank is truly a community-wide effort. With 30 regular volunteers and support from generous individuals, local churches and the City of Berea, the food bank reflects how our community can come together to support each other,” reflects Crachiolo, who volunteers his service as coordinator of the food bank.
The Berea Food Bank is sponsored by Berea Faith Community Outreach (BFCO), which also sponsors Bereans United for Utility and Rent Relief (BUURR) and the Transient Fund.
Anyone can participate in this year’s Hunger Hurts Food Drive by making a monetary donation to the Berea Food Bank. Send a check to Berea Food Bank, 108 Parkway Avenue, Berea, KY 40403, or make a secure online donation at www.bereaoutreach.org. To participate in this year’s food drive, simply add “2020 Hunger Hurts Food Drive” on the check or in the special instructions line on the website.
———
The Berea Food Bank is located at 108 Parkway Drive in Berea, and the phone number is 985-1903. The food bank is open for drop-in clients on Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. and on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Berea College, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor and service. The College admits only academically promising students with limited financial resources, primarily from Kentucky and Appalachia, although students come from 40 states and 70 countries. Every Berea student receives a Tuition Promise Scholarship, which means no Berea student pays for tuition. Berea is one of eight federally recognized Work Colleges, so students work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, housing and meals. The College’s motto, “God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth,” speaks to its inclusive Christian character. www.berea.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.