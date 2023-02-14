Hey Biden what’s up? Why is it since you took office our boarders are not secure and wide open and now even our skies are no longer safe?? Don’t do another Obama stunt like wave your finger and tell them don’t do it again. Biden- you are being tested and you are failing. While we protect other boarders and countries, we are being viewed as a country led by fools.
This would have never happened on Trump’s watch. Under him, the boarders were secure and still improving and our air space was safe. Hey Joe, what can you even do anyways since your family and son sold us out? All the fake crap they threw at Trump, are facts under the Biden admin. But don’t expect Biden to be threatened with an impeachment. This is a total insurrection against America. We can not afford to keep going at this rate. I hope the Reps grow some and react to this issue like they should because now is the time to do so. Or will they keep hanging their heads in shame? I for one am calling these fools out to react, but I have yet to see the Republicans do just that. Hopefully my last time writing will not be when we see that bright glow in the sky after we’ve all been destroyed due to the fools we have in office and government. We won’t make it to 2024.
- J.P.D.
