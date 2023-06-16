In the Southern District of Florida a grand jury has issued a 40 plus-page, 37 felony count indictment against ex-President Donald Trump. And as we’ve all come to know and love, Trump went into a completely cartoonish, tantrum-throwing meltdown mode.
Ranting that he was an innocent man, denying any and all allegations, accepting no responsibility and of course, as always, blaming everyone else for the decisions he made.
Trump attacked the federal prosecutor, special council Jake Smith, calling him a “deranged lunatic, psycho” and branded both Smith and his wife Katy as “Trump Haters” just for good measure. Then like a sweating televangelist weeping for money to buy a new jet, billionaire
Trump started begging for donations to pay his attorney fees. Listen you poor little whiney-a**
rich boy, if you can’t afford a lawyer, the state will be happy to appoint you a public defender.
But don’t worry, all the usual suspects rallied around their meal ticket hero, like pigs at a
feeding trough.
After declaring that Donald Trump should never be President again, former V.P. Mike Dense (did I say that) went on to say that America is the emblem of Democracy, the
symbol of justice to the world. No one is above the law and therefore even if he committed a crime, we cannot indict Donald Trump. Envelope please, and the speaking out of both sides of their mouth award goes to...
Hey Mikey, is there an asterisk beside the name of Donald Trump hidden somewhere in our Constitution that we don’t know about? Either you believe in the rule of law or you don’t, either you believe in equal justice for all or you don’t, so which is it? You may try to throw the lying
skunk Donald Trump out of the clown car, but you will never wash away the lingering stench.
Having read the 49 page Trump indictment, I would highly recommend everyone to take the
time to read it also. Recently, I made made the bold prediction that Donald Trump would never
spend even one minute in jail. Am I going to have to eat those words? Well if so, hand me an ice cold ALE8 and somebody please pass the ketchup...stay safe my friends.
