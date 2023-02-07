Chugging along on Highway 30 my my most recent permitted driver was piloting the old farm truck along and much like the the bulk of 16 year olds he couldn’t keep the right pedal at a even keel. Routinely he drops farther back from slower moving leading vehicles to modulate the throttle regaining on the front vehicle only to repeat the process. As he does this it causes the transmission to shift more than needed and I caution him over wear and tear from extra shifting not to mention the .7 miles per gallon he is likely costing the most frugal passenger on earth.
The weary transmission giving one more shift behind the well worn 5.3 engine reminded me that all things at some point reach the magical number where the last time it worked was the previous action. Nothing this side of heaven has a infinite lifespan. We will all kick loose the lift arms from that bush-hog one more time as the tractor turns over one last time. We will all go to grandma’s for Sunday dinner for the final meal. We will turn the key in that lock at work a final rotation. We only get so many chances to call that number and hear a voice on the line. That barn door will creak open one final swing one day. We’ll all roll over to a cold floor once more.
That familiar sound of the engine turning over on a chilly morning as you blow warm air between your interlocked fingers will one day be it’s final crank. Your favorite spinning reel has a set number of cast in it before it comes apart unexpectedly and sadly that amount is know only to itself. That well worn coffee cup with the ceramic worn smooth from years of use will serve you its last sip one morning. That dirty pair of kids socks left scattered in the living room will disappear sooner than later leaving you wondering where time went.
All of life is on a ever moving scale of usage. Everything we touch and experience has a set number of uses we’ll get out of it. The beauty and tragedy of it all is not knowing when that point on any given timeline may be. For most thing there isn’t a warning bell or flashing lights, it just happens. Our best option is to treat everything much in the same way I recommend to a knucklehead teenage driver. Back off the hammer a little, enjoy the ride and see what the ride itself has to offer before we ever reach the destination.
