Jackson County basketball games scheduled for Thutrsday, January 07, 2021 have been cancelled due to concerns of COVID-19.
The JCMS posted on social media:
"Unfortunately, due to concern of the spread of COVID-19 in our community, we are cancelling the boys basketball game against North Laurel scheduled for Thursday, January 7, 2021."
The JCHS game against South Laurel was listed as cancelled due to COVID protocols on the Kentucky High School Athletics Association schedule of games.
