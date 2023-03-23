Cadet Staff Sergeant Caden J. Harrison son of Billy and Ashley Harrison of McKee, Kentucky is the February 2023 Jackson County High School Army JROTC Cadet of the Month. Cadet Harrison is currently a sophomore at Jackson County High School, and is a member of the Battalion Raider team, Battalion Rifle team, and the Platoon Sergeant of the Raider team.
To be considered as cadet of the month, cadets compete against each other throughout the month in numerous categories which include attendance, uniform inspections, physical training, grades, after school team practices, and participation in extracurricular events. Ten cadets who score the highest in these events over a month’s period then go before a Command Board where they are tested on general and military knowledge and military bearing.
During the month of February Cadet Harrison participated in the Harrison County rifle competition, the Bluegrass League Raider Competition held at George Rogers Clark High School, the Kentucky State Rifle match held in Henderson, Kentucky and the CSM(R) Paul M Gray Memorial rifle competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Caden has also provided over 12 hours of community service assisting the Christian Appalachian Project food distribution program to the elderly within the county. Cadet Harrison has attend numerous raider, drill, and rifle team practices after school and has participated in numerous color guards in support of the Jackson county High School Generals and Lady Generals. C\SSG Harrison is a vital part of the JCHS Army JROTC Program. Congratulations cadet Harrison on this well-deserved accomplishment.
