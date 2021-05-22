$1,000 Scholarship Available from Conservation District
Jackson County Conservation District would like to announce the availability of a $1,000 scholarship for high school students in Jackson County planning to attend an accredited university and major in agriculture- and environment-related fields such as forestry, biology, animal sciences, ecology, environmental science, horticulture, and more.
2021 marks the 32nd year for this fund, established in honor of some of the Conservation District’s earlier supervisors and chairmen, including Wilson “Short” Boggs. Mr. Boggs served 32 years on the Conservation District’s board, where his knowledge and experience were great assets to the District and our broader community.
The application period is now open, and only one student will receive the scholarship. A former recipient may reapply for the scholarship for up to 4 years while they pursue an undergraduate degree, provided they continue majoring in an agriculture- or environment-related field and maintain satisfactory grades. Eligibility requirements are:
- Applicants must be high school seniors or graduates;
- Before receiving payment, applicants must provide proof of high school graduation;
- Before receiving payment, applicants must provide proof of university enrollment and their major;
- Applicants must remain in good standing with their schools; and of course
- Applicants must complete JCCD’s scholarship application and essay.
The essay must be typed, and should be at least 1,000 words about the applicant’s chosen field of study and how they hope to use their education to contribute to conservation and/or agriculture. More guidelines and the application can be found at JacksonCountyConservation.org.
Applications may also be requested by email (jcconsdist@prtcnet.org), or sent out via mail (call 606-287-4284 or email to request one). Completed applications and essays may be submitted via email, mail, or drop-off, no later than 2:30 p.m. on July 8th. Supporting materials which prove graduation and enrollment may be supplied later, as they become available.
We at Jackson County Conservation District are immensely proud of our students, and look forward to reviewing your brilliant essays! We wish the best for all our local graduates who will be embarking on new adventures later this year
