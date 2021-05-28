Grant funding for water and sewer will grow manufacturing opportunities in Eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 27, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Pike County Fiscal Court will receive a $1.9 million grant from the federal Economic Development Administration (EDA) to construct water and sewer infrastructure at Wolf Pit Industrial Park in Pike County.
“To build a better Kentucky and sprint out of this pandemic, we need to make bold investments in every corner of the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “These federal dollars ensure that Eastern Kentucky will have the infrastructure needed to provide clean water to all families in the region. The funding also will foster job creation and economic growth through our continued investment in the manufacturing industry.”
The Governor thanked the EDA, Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and Dennis Alvord, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.
“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in ensuring that our communities are provided with the resources they need to diversify and grow their economies,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Alvord. “This project will provide the reliable water and sewer service necessary to support the local manufacturing sector, including those involved in metal works and the production of biomedical equipment, enabling a more diversified and resilient economy.”
Kentucky’s location, skilled workforce and business-friendly environment make the commonwealth an ideal place for manufacturing companies to produce and distribute products to every corner of the globe.
Matched with more than $460,000 in local funds, the project at Wolf Pit Industrial Park is expected to generate $1 million in private investment and support the growth of Eastern Kentucky’s manufacturing sector.
As the commonwealth focuses on building a stronger economy for the future, this funding will provide critical assistance to the Pike County community as it focuses on recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The investment in Pike County is vital to the future of the region, especially in light of the decline in coal and coal related employment,” said Pike County Judge/Executive Ray Jones. “Funding for these projects will improve our infrastructure, improve the quality of life for the residents of Pike County, and help us recruit new businesses and industry to the region. “
The Wolf Pit Industrial Park project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) initiative, which EDA awards fund on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal. ACC projects support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.
The Big Sandy Area Development District (BSADD) has been a regional leader in the planning efforts for the project. BSADD brings together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create job opportunities for Kentuckians.
Boosting economic opportunity in every corner of the commonwealth is a key goal for Gov. Beshear and his administration, and Eastern Kentucky has been a priority. Just this past Monday, Gov. Beshear and Rocky Adkins, the Governor’s Senior Advisor, traveled to Pikeville and Floyd County to make several economic and infrastructure announcements.
In Pikeville, the Governor presented ceremonial checks for $50,000 to boost traffic safety around Pike County High School and nearly $100,000 in discretionary funding to resurface Barrenshee Creek Road. Gov. Beshear also announced projects totaling nearly $1 million have been recommended for approval by the Appalachian Regional Commission. Those projects will upgrade water and sewer service in the area, which was hit by major flooding in late February. More information is available in the full release.
Also on Monday, the Governor celebrated the grand opening of the Pikeville Medical Center’s new $32 million Heart and Vascular Institute and the Health and Wellbeing Learning Center, which is home to the new Appalachian Valley Autism Center.
On Monday, Gov. Beshear also visited Langley where he announced a $34 million road project to complete the long-awaited Minnie to Harrold connector highway. More information is available in the full release.
Today’s announcement adds to a string of positive economic news in recent weeks that indicate the commonwealth is poised to emerge from the pandemic as a leader, creating more opportunities for our people in every corner of the state.
Kentucky’s economy lagged the U.S. prior to the pandemic, but the state’s recovery has benefited from earlier reopening efforts and increased demand for manufactured goods over services.
Even with the pandemic, the Governor has announced 270 economic development projects that will create more than 8,000 new jobs. The Beshear administration remains committed to supporting rural communities with more than $124 million in investment for 160 projects that are helping to diversify regional economies.
