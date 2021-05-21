In this image made from video, Australia's Dexter Kruger gestures at a nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma, Australia on May 13, 2021. Kruger, Australia’s oldest-ever man, has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years. The retired cattle rancher on Monday, May 17, 2021, marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)