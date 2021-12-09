PRTC Classic

 In addition to broadcasting many of the home games on their Facebook PRTC TV page, PRTC also has sponsored a local showcase where basketball talent from across the region and state can be seen by the local General’s basketball fans.  This year’s schedule is as follows:

 Friday December 10th

5:30 PM Jackson County (girls) vs Owsley County (girls)

7:00 PM Danville Christian (girls) vs. Buckhorn (girls)

8:30 PM Jackson County (boys) vs. Leslie County (boys)

 Saturday December 11th

2:00 Jackson County (girls) vs. Danville Christian (girls) 

3:30 Jackson County (boys) vs. Owsley County (boys)

