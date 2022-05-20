13TH REGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE SET

After a busy district tournament week, the 13th Region baseball tournaments are set. The Generals fell to Clay County in the Championship Game of the 49th District Tournament but advanced as District Runners-Up to play in the Regional Tournament.
The 13th Region baseball tournament will be played at the division winners in the first round on Monday before the semifinals and finals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday at South Laurel.
13TH REGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
Monday:
Harlan County at Clay County (6 p.m.)
Corbin at Knox Central (6 p.m.)
Barbourville at Middlesboro (6 p.m.)
Tuesday (all games at South Laurel):
Knox/Corbin vs. Clay/Harlan Co. (5:30 p.m.)
Jackson/Whitley vs. B’ville/M’boro (7:30 p.m.)
Wednesday (at South Laurel):
Championship at 6 p.m.
