We are saddened to report a COVID-19 related death in Jackson County today. The individual was a 76 year old female. This makes the 17th COVID-19 death in Jackson County. Our hearts go out to all who have lost loved ones to this virus.
As of 5:00 PM on September 16th, there is 1 new confirmed case and 3 recovered COVID-19 cases in the community of Clay County.
There is 1 death, 3 probable cases and 1 recovered COVID-19 case in Jackson County. There is 1 new confirmed case, 1 probable case, and 1 recovered in Rockcastle County.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
“In general, what we are seeing is we still have higher case numbers than we would like to see, but we don’t at the moment see those accelerating from last week or the week before,” the Governor said. “We see our positivity rate coming down, and that is a good thing.”
As of 4 p.m. Sept. 16, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 58,764 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 776 of which were newly reported Wednesday. Ninety-one of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 13 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 3 months old.
“We continue to see this trend, where more and more kids are testing positive. They are becoming a bigger percentage of our positivity rate for a couple of reasons,” the Governor said. “One, thankfully, kids are being tested more often, and two, they are out doing more. But remember as we are making these decisions, our belief is that kids can transmit this virus as easily as anybody else.”
“Remember, COVID-19 doesn’t care about your county line or whether you are rural or urban,” the Governor said.
As of Wednesday, there have been at least 1,090,160 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 3.89%, and at least 11,043 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here. To see all recent daily reports, click here.
Information about COVID-19 and schools is also being made available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.
