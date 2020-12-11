Jackson County Sun Breaking News.jpg

The Cumberland Valley Health Department reported today: "We are saddened to report the nineteenth COVID-19 related death in Jackson County (34th death overall in our district). The individual was a 74 year old female. Below are the rest of our updates. Please let me know if you have any questions."

Clay: 6 confirmed, 2 probable

Jackson: 1 confirmed, 1 probable, 11 recovered

Rockcastle: 4 confirmed, 5 probable, 6 recovered

 

