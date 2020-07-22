Upon recommendation of the Jackson County Public School’s Calendar Committee, the Jackson County Board of Education approved to amend the 2020-2021 School Year Calendar. The board was very supportive of the legitimate need of teachers and staff to have more time to do additional preparation and professional learning for the upcoming school year and voted unanimously to approve the amended school calendar.
The changes within the amended school calendar are as follows:
- Opening Day for teachers will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020
- Plan Days for professional learning and preparation will be on Wednesday, August 19th, Thursday, August 20th, Friday, August 21st and Monday, August 24th
- The first student attendance day will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020
- Friday, September 4, 2020 will be a Plan Day (this was originally a non-instructional day, but due to the Jackson County Fair being cancelled it will be turned into a Plan Day)
- Monday, November 2, 2020 will be a Plan Day
