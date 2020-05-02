It is easy to get distracted these days. Life just doesn’t feel normal. Who am I kidding? Life isn’t normal! However, this pandemic isn’t going away overnight and we must find ways to take care of the things that are most important. We are busy taking care of our loved ones and our community. Let us keep our eyes on the future and brighter, better times. Every 10 years the federal government conducts a population count of everyone in the United States. The census is a valuable tool for improving communities across the country. If your community members don’t respond, your community may not get the funding it needs and deserves. This impacts everybody in the community. In the 2010 Census Jackson County only had a 69% return rate on the last census. It is important that everyone understand the importance of the census.
A complete count of everyone living in your community and county has tremendous benefits for your community and county.
1) Accurately determine the number of representatives each state has in Congress
2) Used as the basis for distributing more that $675 billion in federal funds annually to states, counties and communities to support: fire departments, hospitals ,healthcare, schools, roads, public works, public assistance and housing, infrastructure and other vital local government and community programs.
3) Are used to determine the allocation of Title I funds, which provide assistance to local educational agencies. It is also used as a basis for funding distribution for the National School Lunch Program.
Counting young children in the 2020 Census – count everyone once – An estimated 5% of kids under the age of five (5) were not counted on the 2010 Census. Approximately, 1 million young children were not counted (the highest of any age group).
The Census form takes about ten (10) minutes to complete, and it can now be filled out online (www.census.gov) or over the phone, in addition to the paper form by mail. Census takers will also continue to collect the information in person.
The Census Bureau is required by law to protect any personal information that is collected and keep it strictly confidential.
The 2020 Census goal is to count everyone once, only once and in the right place on April 1, 2020 (Census Day).
