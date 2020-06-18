On, June 17, 2020 the Jackson County Fair Board voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 Jackson County Fair.
The continuing spread of Covid-19 and the number of unknown variables that come with an event of this size are just too great. Obstacles that were heavily considered were social distancing, temperature checks and the uncertainty of vendor and entertainment cancellations.
The Fair Board understands that everyone is ready to get out and enjoy events like the fair, However, our main responsibility is safety for all involved. This decision was not taken lightly and was made with the assistance of community leaders including local health and safety officials.
We are planning for the 2021 fair and are pleased that our entertainment booked for this year have agreed to switch dates. The Fair Board will continue to explore options of smaller events for the upcoming fall/winter.
If you would like more information, please contact Brian Murray 438-7846, Mark Sulfridge 493-5256 or Shay Hacker 287-8562.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.