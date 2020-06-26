2020 Jackson County Farmers' Market Schedule

The Jackson County Farmers’ Market opening day is Monday, July 6 at 3:00 p.m. at the Annville Farmers’ Market location on Welchburg Road. This year, due to COVID-19, there will be safety measures that will be in place and everyone must follow these guidelines. Vehicles will be lined up in the order that they arrive and everyone will need to remain in their vehicle. You will be notified when it is your turn to shop. Mask will also need to be worn. We are excited about the Farmers’ Market this year and hope to see you there! If you have any questions please call the Jackson County Extension Service at 287-7693.

