The 2021-2022 JCHS Generals basketball team will consist of 6 seniors (one of which is a fifth year senior due to COVID regulations), 2 Juniors, 3 sophomores and 5 freshmen. This may be one of the deepest teams the Generals have had on the court in a while. Early season the Generals will look to play as deep down the roster as they possibly can and still compete with the 49th districts top teams.
North Laurel with standout Reed Sheppard will be the pre-season number 1 team in the 49th District, with Clay County following close behind in 2nd place. OBI comes in third with new Coach Anthony Hibbard (a former Clay County assistant) at the helm of the Mountaineers. Jackson and Red-Bird will round out the bottom of the district in the pre-season polls. The Generals will look to play a lot of man to man defense with zone mixed in at opportune times. The regular season schedule can be found on Riherds scoreboard on the KHSAA site. The Generals will play a tough regular season schedule as usual under Coach Parrett. The Generals hope to be much improved over last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.