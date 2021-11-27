The JCHS 2021-2022 Cheerleading team was introduced at General Madness.

2021-2022 JCHS Cheerleaders

Front row (L-R): Sarah Combs, Rachel Mullins, Emily Summers, Zoie Moore, Asia Lakes, Sydney Baldwin, Destiny Grimes, Maci Robinson, Dezaray Hammonds

Back row (L-R): Natalie Sandlin, Leandra Dolloff, Brooklyn Madden, Laikyn Robinson, Larkin Vaughn (no longer on cheer team), Hannah Eversole, Miley Witt, MaKenna Singleton

Recommended for you