The JCMS Colonels are off to a great start so far this season.
The 6th grade team is made up of Logun Dezarn, Maddox Vaughn, Jake Gibson, Tansen Truett, Ben Rader, Cameron Cole, Corey Cunagin, Wyatt Dunn, Trent Smith, Braxton Coyle, Bradyn Lainhart, Jake Jones, Eli Collett, and Wyatt Gray. They currently have a record of 8-1 with wins over Central Christian Academy, Wolfe County, Pineville, and Harlan.
The 7th grade consists of Cooper Tincher, Braden Vickers, Mason Reid, Jackson Lakes, Micah Summers, Elijah Thomas, Davon Seals, and Jayden Peters. They have a record of 4-1 with wins over Central Christian Academy, Wolfe County, and Owsley County.
The 8th grade team is made up of Braden Smith, Jacob Gray, Kendell Peters, Jacob Ward, Adam Gabbard, Mason McDaniel, Riley Anglin, Michael Sparks, Braylon Combs, Kaden Bowman, Quentin McQueen, Carmon Day, and Tucker Wilson. The 8th grade is currently 3-5 with a big win at Pineville and disappointing losses to Wolfe County, Owsley County, and Harlan. The 8th grade has struggled a little out of the gate, but they are an extremely hard working group and we’re hoping to turn it around as the season goes on.
