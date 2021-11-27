The 2021-2022 Lady Generals are looking forward to a successful season returning all, but one player and add a couple new comers. Returning seniors this season are guards Natalie Carl as well as Eden Lakes and adding senior Hannah Creech. All familiar faces in the junior class include Madi Marcum, Adycin Truett, and Kena Ward. The sophomore class added guard Maddie Curry to go along with returners Jenna Creech and Kylee Shannon. Finishing off the roster is a strong freshman group including Shelby Berry, Sammie Creech, Abby Gilbert, and Anslee Nichols. The squad returns majority of the scoring from last season.
In the first scrimmage of the season, all Lady Generals saw playing time as they topped 15th region Betsy Layne by 29 points. The Lady Generals host Bell County Tuesday November 23rd for their final scrimmage before kicking off the season.
The first three games will be on the road versus Middlesboro, Red Bird, and Pineville. The team's hope opener will be against South Laurel on December 6th and will continue the home stand that week with the PRTC Classic December 10th and 11th. The Lady Generals appreciate all support from the community and are looking forward to a great season.
