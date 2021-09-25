On August 30 the Jackson County Generals and Lady Generals golf teams played in the All-A Regional Tournament at Wasioto Winds in Pineville. Raylee Coyle finished 3rd as an individual and qualified for the All-A State tournament that was held on September 11 at Arlington Country Club in Richmond. The Boys team played well and finished Runner-Up in the event. The Generals were without their lowest score average in Junior Josiah Tyra, who was out due to illness (non COVID-19 related). Despite coming up just short of qualifying for the All-A State tournament as a team, Tydus Summers finished as the 2nd individual from the non-qualifying team and was able to advance to the All-A State as an individual.
Over the course of the season, the Generals have been participating in 9 hole matches with Whitley County, North Laurel, South Laurel, Corbin, and Clay County. On September 13th and 14th, the Generals participated in the Conference Tournament. At the conclusion of the rounds, Josiah Tyra was awarded with a 3rd team all-conference selection.
On Monday September 27, Raylee Coyle will participate in the regional tournament at Burnside Island State Resort Park with a chance to advance to the state tournament. That following Tuesday September 28, the boys golf team will participate in their regional tournament with the chance to advance as a team or individuals to the state tournament in Bowling Green. Please join us in wishing our teams the best of luck in the coming weeks!
