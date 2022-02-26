The drawings to determine the seating in the 2022 13th Regional Tournament held at the Corbin Arena next week were executed Saturday morning.
The 49th District Runners-Up JCHS Generals will play in the first round against 51st District Champion Knox Central. The game will tip-off at 7:30 on Wednesday March 02, 2022.
The 49th District Runners-Up JCHS Lady Generals will play their first round game against 52nd District Champion Bell County on Tuesday, March 01st, 2022 with a tip-off time scheduled for 6:00 pm.
