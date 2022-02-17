The 2022 49th District Tournament matchups have been announced. The tournament will begin next week at the Clay County High School with the Generals and Lady Generals both playing on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
The Generals and the Lady Generals will open their tournament bid for the championship playing the Clay County Tigers and Lady Tigers, resprectively.
The tournament will be streamed by PRTC Live on Facebook and Youtube. The tournament bracket is as follows:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.