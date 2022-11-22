Community Christmas Tree

Community Christmas Tree being decorated in 2021

According to representatives at the office of County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard, a Christmas parade with festivities is scheduled for Thursday, December 01st, 2022. The festivities, which will include the lighting of the Community Christmas tree in the square, will begin at 5:30 PM and last until around 8:00 PM. Rumor is there will be a special appearance by SantaSquatch! Receive free books and crafts!

2021 Christmas at the Square and Breakfast with Santa

The Christmas Parade will make its way through McKee at 6:00 PM and usher in Santa & Mrs. Claus, Snacks and more! Best of all, it is 100% FREE!

There is no registration required to ride in the parade. Anyone interested should report to the old BAE parking lot near the Bond Memorial Park in McKee for the line-up around 5:00 – 5:30 PM.

Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus are eager to meet you and your family!!

On Saturday, December 03rd, 2022 the 7th Annual Breakfast with Santa will be held at the Jackson County Extension Office Conference Center in McKee, KY. The event will start at 10:00 AM. Tickets are $5 each and includes: pancakes, sausage, beverage and a Photo Op with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Visit Facebook.com/jacksoncountykyfair or call 606-287-8562 to purchase tickets or for more information.

