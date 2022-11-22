According to representatives at the office of County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard, a Christmas parade with festivities is scheduled for Thursday, December 01st, 2022. The festivities, which will include the lighting of the Community Christmas tree in the square, will begin at 5:30 PM and last until around 8:00 PM. Rumor is there will be a special appearance by SantaSquatch! Receive free books and crafts!
The Christmas Parade will make its way through McKee at 6:00 PM and usher in Santa & Mrs. Claus, Snacks and more! Best of all, it is 100% FREE!
There is no registration required to ride in the parade. Anyone interested should report to the old BAE parking lot near the Bond Memorial Park in McKee for the line-up around 5:00 – 5:30 PM.
On Saturday, December 03rd, 2022 the 7th Annual Breakfast with Santa will be held at the Jackson County Extension Office Conference Center in McKee, KY. The event will start at 10:00 AM. Tickets are $5 each and includes: pancakes, sausage, beverage and a Photo Op with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Visit Facebook.com/jacksoncountykyfair or call 606-287-8562 to purchase tickets or for more information.
