Jackson County’s oldest living veteran, Edsel Welch, 98, will be honored as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Jackson County Fair and Homecoming Parade. Welch was just a young man when he spent time in China and Burma (now called Myanmar) as he served in WWII. Edsel came home to Jackson County in January 1946. He was married to his sweetheart a mere month later. According to his wife of 76 years, Mae Welch, Edsel has never shown a desire to talk about his tour of duty. Edsel has shared stories of traveling with a team of mules in the rain forest to help build a strategically important bridge for the Allied Forces.
However, according to Mae, Edsel has never wanted to talk about the fighting. Edsel worked as a coal miner for a while before making a career working with the PRTC. It is an honor to have Mr. Welch serve as Grand Marshal for this year’s festivities.
The Fair Week will be filled with entertainment and activities. The 2022 Jackson County Fair Beauty Pageant was the first event held. The following were the winners of the contest:
Miss Jackson County Fair – Abbi Judd
Miss Teen Winner – Sadie Turner
Miss Pre-Teen Winner – Laura Belle Jones
Little Mister Winner – Chandler Isaacs
Little Miss Winner – Chloe Thompson
Tiny Mister Winner – Alexander Atkinson
Tiny Miss Winner – Eden Smith
Wee Miss Winner – Hadley Hoskins
Toddler Miss Winner – Charlleigh Hignite
Baby Mister Winner – Noah Angel
Baby Miss Winner – Magnolia McCracken
Saturday, August 27th was Family Fun Night at the Bond Memorial Ball Park. There were inflatables, a dunking booth, contests, Emergency Vehicle demonstrations, and concessions. Law enforcement officials challenged the First Responders in the annual Guns vs Hoses Tug-of-War. This year the First Responders were victorious. The Jackson County Extension Service Conference Center will house the displays for the Fair Exhibits.
The musical entertainment will begin on Thursday, September 01st with the following line-up: Laurel River Line, My Brother’s Keeper, and Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers. On Friday, Sept 02nd the musical line-up will be: Jeans & the Queen, Leave Those Kids Alone, and the headliner act “That Arena Rock Show”.
Saturday, September 03rd will be a full day of activity starting at 9:00 AM with the “Cruise-In”. The Homecoming Parade will start at 1:00 PM. The Smile Makers Kids Show will be at the Jackson County Public Library starting at 2:30 PM. The musical entertainment will also continue at 2:30 PM when the local “Sparrow Hawks” will take the stage on Water Street. The Sparrow Hawks will be followed by Morrill Tavern (3:30 PM), Grayson Jenkins (4:45 PM), Ashley Ray (6:30 PM), and the Sassafras Cloggers (8:00 PM). The headlining act for Saturday will be “Country Wide” taking the Water Street Stage at 8:30 PM.
