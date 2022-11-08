Long lines to vote in Jackson County! Many of the offices specific to Jackson County were ultimately decided during the 2022 Spring Primary. However, there were still several offices (state and local) and other important aspects of governance on the ballot. For example, our next State Representative, United States Senator, and United States Congressman were up for election. In addition, McKee residents voted to choose their next mayor, parents got a chance to pick two Jackson County Public School board members. Meanwhile, abortion access across Kentucky was on the line with a vote for Constitutional Amendment 2, which would establish no protected right to abortion if passed.
Jackson County Offices
Races on the ballot in Jackson County included City of McKee Mayor, McKee City Council, property valuation administrator; county judge-executive, county attorney, county clerk, coroner, county surveyor, magistrates, constable, and Jackson County School Board members.
Mayor – City of McKee
- Michael Stidham ----- 55 votes
- Julie Ann Peters ----- 09 votes
- John Tompkins ----- 52 votes
- Michael Sandlin----- 35 votes
City Council – City of McKee
- Dylan Harrison ----- 85 votes
- Jewell Gabbard ---- 104 votes
- Richard McMahon Waite --- 79 votes
- Joe McKinney --- 77 votes
- Write-in (Misty Morris) --- 09 votes
School Board Member - District 3
- Debra Nicholson --- 563 votes
- Ginger McQueen --- 400 votes
School Board Member – District 4
- Rhonda Allen --- 254 votes
- Gary Keith Seals --- 241 votes
Property Valuation Administrator
- Bobby Edwards (R) --- 3,345 votes
County Judge/Executive
- Shane Gabbard (R) --- 3,376
County Attorney
- Ross E. Murray (R) --- 3,331 votes
County Clerk
- Donald “Duck” Moore (R) --- 3,422 votes
Sheriff
- Daniel Isaacs (R) --- 3,397 votes
Jailer
- Brian Gabbard (R) --- 3,407 votes
Coroner
- Conley Tyra (R) --- 3,415 votes
Magistrate District 1
- Danny Todd (R) --- 1,142 votes
Constable District 1
- Johnny Peters (R) --- 1,135 votes
Magistrate District 2
- Dale Vaughn (R) --- 1,529 votes
Constable District 2
- Steve Gill (R) --- 1,576 votes
Magistrate District 3
- Garvin P. Baker (R) --- 675 votes
Constable District 3
- Billy Ray Isaacs (R) --- 673 votes
Federal or State of Kentucky Offices?
Races on the ballot this year in Kentucky included U.S. senator, U.S. representative, state senator, state representative and Supreme Court justice. Judicial races for courts of appeals, circuit court, family court and district judge are on ballots as well. Here are the vote totals for Jackson County only. The winner of the race overall depends on consideration of voters in other counties.
United States Senator
- Rand Paul (R) --- 3,283 votes
- Charles Booker (D) --- 385 votes
United States Representative (5th Congressional District)
- Harold “Hal” Rogers (R) --- 3,316 votes
- Conor Halbleib (D) --- 301 votes
Kentucky State Representative (89th District)
- Timmy Truett (R) --- 3,337 votes
- Brittany Porter (D) --- 309 votes
Nonpartisan Judicial Ballot
Judge of the Court of Appeals (7th Appellate District 1st Division)
- Sara Combs --- 2,142 votes
Judge of the Court of Appeals (7th Appellate District 2nd Division)
- Larry E. Thompson --- 2,066 votes
Circuit Judge (41st Judicial Circuit 1st Division)
- Oscar Gayle House --- 2,460 votes
Circuit Judge “Family Court” (41st Judicial Circuit 1st Division)
- Clint J. Harris --- 2,200 votes
District Judge (41st Judicial Circuit 1st Division)
- Allen B. Roberts --- 2,605 votes
District Judge (41st Judicial Circuit 2nd Division)
- Henria Bailey-Lewis --- 2,259 votes
What else was on the ballot?
Two potential amendments to the state constitution were also on the ballot.
Constitutional Amendment #1 covers potential changes to sections of the constitution as it pertains to the General Assembly. Constitutional Amendment 1 proposes allowing legislators to call special sessions themselves and let the legislature extend regular sessions so they can end later in the year.
Results of Jackson County Vote
Vote “Yes” for Amendment #1 = 2,167 votes
Vote “No” for Amendment #1 = 1,052 votes
Constitutional Amendment #2, meanwhile, would eliminate the right to abortion in Kentucky if passed, while leaving open the possibility that abortion could be declared a state right if it is not passed. The vote comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer, establishing abortion access as an issue left up to states.
Results of Jackson County Vote
Vote “Yes” for Amendment #2 = 2,963 votes
Vote “No” for Amendment #2 = 629 votes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.