2022 Little League sign ups
Mon 2/7 McKee elementary 5 to 7
Wed 2/9 Middle school 330 to 530
Thur 2/10 Tyner elementary 4 to 6
Fri 2/11 Sandgap elementary 5 to 7
Sat 2/12 Middle school 9 to 12
Sat 2/19 Middle school 9 to 12
These signups are for boys and girls ages 2 thru 12: wee ball, Tball, coach pitch and player pitch.
Price is 40 dollars per child and additional siblings 20 each.
Unless canceled due to weather this will be the ONLY sign up dates.
You may pick up and drop off forms and payments at Middle school weekdays up to March 1.
Robby Thomas 606 493 3814
Please share
