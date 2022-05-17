The voters of Jackson County have spoken. The 2022 Primary has concluded in Jackson County and here is the unofficial list of winners (the list will become official after being certified in Frankfort):
Sheriff: Daniel Isaacs
PVA: Bobby Edwards
Jailer: Brian Gabbard
Magistrate District #1: Danny Todd
Magistrate District #2: Dale Vaughn
Magistrate District #3:Garvin Baker
Constable District #2: Steve Gill
Constable District District #3: Billy Ray Isaacs
Unopposed Candidates
Judge Executive: Shane Gabbard
Coroner: Conley Tyra
County Attorney: Ross Murray
For more details on the election including voter turnout and vote tallies for each of the candidates check out this week’s issue of the Jackson County Sun!!!
