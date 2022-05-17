JC Sun Breaking News

The voters of Jackson County have spoken. The 2022 Primary has concluded in Jackson County and here is the unofficial list of winners (the list will become official after being certified in Frankfort):

 

Sheriff: Daniel Isaacs 

PVA: Bobby Edwards

Jailer: Brian Gabbard

Magistrate District #1: Danny Todd

Magistrate District #2: Dale Vaughn

Magistrate District #3:Garvin Baker

Constable District #2: Steve Gill

Constable District District #3: Billy Ray Isaacs

Unopposed Candidates

Judge Executive: Shane Gabbard

Coroner: Conley Tyra

County Attorney: Ross Murray

For more details on the election including voter turnout and vote tallies for each of the candidates check out this week’s issue of the Jackson County Sun!!! 

