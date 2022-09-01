Jackson County Fair & Parade begins tonight and will run throughout Saturday evening. Traffic on Water Street and around the courthouse will be more than normal so use caution in the evenings on Thursday and Friday evening.
Saturday events will start at 09:00 around the ballpark, Parade congestion at staging areas on McCammon and Educational Mountain Drive will last until Parade begins at 1:00pm.
421 will be shut down from McCammon to 89S for a short time until the Parade ends.
Parade participants will be turning around at the 89S junction and some will be using the City Farm to turn around.
Yellow boxes on McCammon and Educational Mountain Dr. indicate staging areas for Parade participants.
Red and yellow path indicates Parade route and turn around locations. Please drive slowly in congested areas. Have a good weekend.
