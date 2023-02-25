The 2023 13th Region Girls Basketball Tournament Matchups were determined by draw Saturday morning.
The JCHS Lady Generals will be matched against 52nd Champion Bell County in the first round to be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 with a tip-off time scheduled for 7:30 PM.
The tournament will be held at The Arena in Corbin, KY.
The Lady Generals faced the Lady Cats in the last game of the regular season defeating them by a narrow 59-57 final score.
