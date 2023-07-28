The 2023 Doug Rader Annual Memorial Golf Scramble was held on Friday, July 21 starting at the Battlefield Golf Course in Richmond, KY. This event dates back to the mid 1990s and is sponsored by the Jackson County Kiwanis Club. The Kiwanis Club uses this event to raise funds to help maintain and support the Bond Memorial Park in McKee, KY and also help support the Jackson County Little League (see associated story in this week’s issue).
First Place Team – Nick Cain, Robbie Belt. Frank Cunagin, Logan Estridge, Jarron Hignite, Tanner Morgan
Second Place Team – Ron Maharrey, Zach Norris, Sara Shipley, Alex Wilson, McGuire Wilson, Peyton Wilson
Third Place Team – Seth Bingham, Danny Isaacs, Chris Lakes, Ronnie Lakes, George Parrett
Women’s Closest to the Pin - Kayley Wells
Men’s Closest to the Pin – Ronnie Hignite
Men’s Longest Drive – Tanner Morgan
Women’s Longest Drive - Sara Shipley
