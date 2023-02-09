2023 Jackson County Elementary Basketball Tournament

The Jackson County Elementary Basketball Tournament once again proved to be a highlight in the community. The 4th & 5th Grade Boys’ and Girls’ teams along with the 2nd and 3rd Grade Boys’ and Girls’ gives the community a chance to show their love and support to the children in our community. Basketball fans also get a chance to see the upcoming stars as they make their first appearances on the court in front of friends and families. The Cheer teams, Dance teams, and Dribbling teams are always entertaining and also reveal student athletes of the future.
This year Tyner Elementary won the lion’s share of Championships and Runner’s Up for the Jackson County Elementary School District. Boys 4 & 5th Grade Champion was Tyner Red while the Runner Up was Tyner Gray. The Girls 4 & 5th Grade Winner was Tyner Red while the Runner Up was Tyner White. The Boys 2nd & 3rd Grade Winner was Tyner Red while the Runner Up was McKee Blue. The Girls 2nd & 3rd Grade Winner was Tyner Red while the Runner Up was Tyner White.
All Tournament teams were selected for the 4th & 5th grade teams. The Girls All-Tournament Team included: Sofia Martinez, Tilly Truett, Kylee Martin, Giana Nolasco, Gracelyn Spurlock, Kinley Judd, Adi Brockman, Hadley Steward, Hannah Gabbard, Jasey Estridge, Rylie Roark, Ashlind Davis, Kylie Ray, and Aleigha Isom.
The Boys All Tournament team included: Jayce Dozier, Tyler Marcum, Jonah Sandlin, Luke Collett, Caleb Day, Brayden Rowland, Eli Roberts, Ty Roberts, Bentley Sizemore, Logan Woods, Bentley Smith, Aydan Bingham, Darrick Gabbard, Evan Alleshouse, Dawson Wagers, and Brennan Gilbert.
