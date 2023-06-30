Save the dates of August 03rd, 04th, & 5th!! The JCHS Generals coaching staff have indicated that this camp will be held on the above referenced Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The camp is for players that are “Coach Pitch” age and/or Middle School Age. It will be conducted from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM each of the referenced days. The cost for the camp is $30/child.
The players will receive individual instruction from high school players and the coaching staff. The skills being taught will include hitting, fielding, baserunning, and pitching.
There will be live “same age” game action the second half of each camp day. Lunch will be provided to the players each day.
Please contact Coach Jacob Bowling (606) 493-6068 or Coach Elam (606) 493-8604 for more information.
*** Please note: Coach Bowling or Coach Elam cannot respond to any message during the period between 06/25 – 07/09 due to “dead period” regulations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.