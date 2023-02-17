The 2023 JCHS Homecoming was held last Friday night when the JCHS Generals hosted the Corbin Redhounds. Representing the Freshmen Class were Benjamin Owens and Katelynn Bowles, along with Ashton Clemmons and Hannah York. Representing the Sophomore Class were Kendon Ward and Annslee Nichols, along with Seth Isaacs and Madison Woods. Representing the Junior Class were Carter Cunagin and Maddie Curry, along with James Gibson and Brooke Isaacs.
The Homecoming King and Queen Court were comprised of representatives from the Senior Class. These senior representatives included: Jude Lakes and Zoie Moore, Austin Hacker and Raylin Hicks, Nathan Webb and Abbi Judd, Briley York and Loren Burgess, along with Jacob Scalf and Mackenzie Bowles.
Principal Brian Harris along with the reigning King and Queen, Kyle Perkins and Eden Lakes were present to crown the 2023 JCHS Homecoming King and Queen. The King and Queen were voted on by the Senior Class. This year’s King and Queen were Austin Hacker and Abbi Judd! Congratulations!!!!
