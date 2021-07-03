There are three types of grants awarded under the program:
--Recycling grants to provide funds for counties to purchase recycling equipment with the goal of promoting sustainable regional recycling infrastructure in Kentucky.
--Composting grants to fund the purchase of equipment to improve composting and promote creative solutions for managing food waste, lawn waste and other organic material.
--Household hazardous waste grants to provide funds for counties to conduct annual drop-off events for their citizens to dispose of household chemicals, old electronics and other potentially hazardous wastes.
There were 34 recycling grants worth $2.71 million, 29 household hazardous waste grants worth $707,839 and 12 composting grants worth $1.37 million. These grants require a 25 percent local match in the form of cash or “in-kind” labor, educational activities or advertising to promote the program from those receiving the awards. A complete list of grant recipients can be viewed here.
“Kentucky is fortunate that so many municipalities are stepping up to reuse and recycle to reduce the amount of solid waste piling up in our landfills,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This shows care for the environment and for each other.”
Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman said some of these projects raise awareness about the importance of recycling home electronic equipment, which can contain metals such as mercury, which would be harmful to human health if put into landfills. “We all need to consider the life cycle of products and how we carefully dispose of them,” she noted.
Funding for the grants comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund, which is generated by a $1.75 fee for each ton of municipal solid waste disposed of in Kentucky landfills.
