LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) - Six people were killed, including a family of five from Owenton, after a wrong-way crash on Interstate-75 in Lexington on Saturday.
Lexington Police said officers responded to northbound I-75 at the 104-mile marker just before 12:30 p.m. for the report of a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction. Officials said before responders could locate the vehicle, a head-on collision occurred.
Jamaica Caudill, 38, of Madison County, was going southbound in the northbound lanes when she collided with a vehicle carrying a family of five. Caudill was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.
Police said the vehicle struck included the driver and four children. One child, Karmen Greene, 9, of Owenton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said the driver of the vehicle that was struck and three other children were taken to University of Kentucky Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. The coroner's office identified them as Catherine Greene, 30, Savannah Greene, 11, Brayden Boxwell, 5, and Jack Greene, 2.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police Special Operations Collision Reconstruction Unit at 859-258-3663.
It was the second multiple-fatality crash involving a wrong-day driver on I-75 in Lexington since 2019.
In January 2019, six people died when a suspected drunken driver heading the wrong way struck a vehicle carrying five vacationing family members from Michigan. A coroner later said the wrong-way driver had a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit.
