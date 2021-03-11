Ticket information for the upcoming 49th District Tournament
49th District Tournament Information
Monday, March 15th
6:00 Jackson County Lady Generals vs. Clay County
7:30 Jackson County Generals vs. Clay County
Each school has a limited number of available tickets. We have distributed these tickets to our coaches. Student-athletes will be able to purchase tickets for their family members. If we have any additional tickets remaining we will offer them for sale on Monday afternoon. There will be no tickets sold at the door. Ticket prices are $6 each. The games will be held at Clay County High School. We will announce on our Facebook page & Webpage on Monday if we have any available tickets.
We always appreciate the support of our community. For those who are unable to get tickets you can watch the games live through PRTC Facebook/Youtube page. Good luck to both team, cheerleaders, and our band members. This has been a season that we will always remember. We are grateful for the opportunity to compete and we hope that you can either cheer us on at the game, or catch the action live on PRTC. Good luck Generals & Lady Generals!
