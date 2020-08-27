It is only the second day back to school in Jackson County and 6 members of the faculty/staff at the Jackson County Middle School have been quarantined due to the coronavirus. Superintendent Mike Smith verified this via phone call on the morning of Thursday, August 27th, 2020.
Superintendent Smith said the school district is coordinating very closely with the health department and making sure that the situation is being handled in accordance with approved public health guidelines. The affected individuals are all in quarantine and are not working in the school buildings (although they may continue to work online in isolation from home if they feel well enough).
Despite sensational rumors that are being circulated, Superintendent Smith assured us that the teachers are not being forced to continue to work at school with the threat of losing their jobs. "Logic would dictate that this is not the case. Of course, we want to do what is best for the employees, their families, and for the students. We go to great efforts to minimize the possible risks associated with any infectious disease, especially this virus. That means taking every precaution to keep the virus out of the buildings and away from others. No teacher, staff, or student will be pressured to do just the opposite. That is not logical," Smith reported.
In hindsight this makes the schoolboard's decision to delay in-person instruction seem like a wise move. If the 5 positive individuals had exposed the students during the first day of school then the situation may have been much larger and potentially far more serious.
This story continues to develop and more information will be supplied when it is available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.