Manchester, KY – June 16, 2020 – There are six new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County today, and one new confirmed case in Rockcastle County. The cases in Jackson County and Rockcastle County are associated with an outbreak among the congregation of Big Hill Holiness Church in Jackson County.
We are saddened to report a third COVID-19 death in Clay County, a 71 year old male. There are no new COVID-19 cases to report in Clay County today.
In Jackson County, one of the cases confirmed yesterday is associated with McKee Medical Clinic and Annville Medical Clinic. Anyone who was seen at McKee Medical Clinic on the dates of June 8th through June 12th, or at Annville Medical Clinic on June 13th, should self-quarantine and contact Jackson County Health Department for more guidance about quarantine and testing.
Complete case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website: www.cvdhealthdept.com For additional local information, call Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421, or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242. For afterhours emergencies, call 598-5564 to reach our 24/7 on-call.
