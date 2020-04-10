As of 3:00 PM Thursday (April; 09, 2020), Cumberland Valley District Health Department reports three new COVID-19 cases for Jackson County and two new cases for Rockcastle County. This brings Jackson County to a total of seven cases, and Rockcastle County to a total of ten cases.
Out of the seven total cases in Jackson County, four are residents of Jackson Manor, and two are staff at the facility. One case is unrelated to the Jackson Manor. Health department nurses are providing some assistance with symptom monitoring, PPE, and additional supplies. “The management and staff at Jackson Manor had a plan ready in advance to respond to positive cases in the facility, and they are working that plan with guidance from facilities in their system that have experienced COVID-19 cases in other states,” said Christie Green, Director of CVDHD.
Nurses at Rockcastle County Health Department are investigating two new cases today. Both individuals, a 47-year-old male and a 54-year-old female, are in isolation at home and monitoring symptoms.
If an individual who tests positive has had few close contacts, health department nurses will reach out to them individually. In cases where a larger number of people may have been exposed, the health department can release information to the public to help inform them of the risk. As healthcare providers in the county have the capacity to test more people, the number of positive cases may increase. Right now, it is important to take as much care as possible to use social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
Based on data from COVID-19 cases worldwide, roughly 80% of individuals who test positive for COVID-19 do not need to be hospitalized. They may have mild to moderate symptoms, or even no symptoms at all. However, people with serious health conditions, such as lung disease, heart disease, or diabetes, and people over age 60 are at high risk for more severe symptoms.
If you have questions about the coronavirus pandemic, here are some resources that can be helpful:
For local information, call Jackson County Health Department at 606-287-8421. For general information visit trusted websites such as: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus; www.kycovid-19.ky.gov; www.cvdhealthdept.com. You can also see our updates on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Facebook page.
Ms. Christie Green, Cumberland Valley Health Department, Public Health Director was very helpful and provided us with valuable information. Following are the questions asked and the responses provided.
Question #1) Do we have any confirmed cases of coronavirus/COVID-19 in the county?
Response: As of Thursday, April 09th at 3:00 pm there are seven (7) confirmed cases.
Question #2) Do we have testing capabilities in the county?
Response: Yes. Currently in Jackson County, we have three healthcare providers with testing capability: White House Clinic, McKee Medical Clinic, and Annville Medical Clinic. Test supplies are still limited in our areas, so these providers may still be screening people according to the CDC criteria before testing them. This may include people with COVID-19 symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever) or people with a known exposure to a positive case.
Question #3) If someone thinks they may have the virus, what should they do?
Response: If someone develops symptoms, they should call their doctor for advice. Their doctor can help determine if they need treatment or are safe to self-isolate at home. Their doctor can also help connect them with testing. If someone doesn’t have a doctor, they can call the health department at 287-8421 for assistance.
Question #4) How serious should we be taking guidance regarding social distancing”?
Response: The social distancing that we are doing in Kentucky does seem to be helping. While we are starting to see cases in some rural areas, we can still focus our efforts on keeping the spread low and slow. By avoiding crowds or places where you can’t keep a good distance apart, by protecting the elderly and those with health problems that put them at higher risk, by recognizing that we can spread the Covid-19 virus even with no symptoms, we can help slow the spread through our communities.
For some of us, the virus may only cause mild symptoms, but about 20% of people who catch COVID-19 will need hospital care. If we can slow the spread, we can increase the chances that our nearby hospitals will have enough resources to help those that need care. This responsibility applies to all of us, all the time, right now. Many churches and other groups are finding wonderfully creative ways to connect one another while social distancing. Together, we can help protect each other and get through this. If anyone has questions about how to ensure social distancing or comply with Governor Beshear’s current orders, they can contact the Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421.”
