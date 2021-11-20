On Veterans Day there was a great program to recognize all our veterans at the Veteran's Park in McKee. The JCHS Band was excellent as it played songs for those who were present. The JCROTC was exemplary as they raised and lowered the flags and represented our schools to show respect for our veterans. Our local Veterans stood proud and straight as they saluted the flag, fired their weapons and received many thanks from the people who were present. Our new State Representative, Mr. Timmy Truett, gave an outstanding speech, recognizing the high number of past and present military who sacrificed so much for our great country. Finally, students of all ages sent messages to our veterans, thanking them for their service. It was a beautiful day to honor all our great men and women of the military. Thank you and God Bless America!
Covid vaccinations are still available and are very easy to obtain. Local Health Department, Clinics and Pharmacies can help anyone who wishes to receive those vaccinations. I am not personally in favor of mandating anyone to take these vaccinations, but I have taken them and I recommend everyone consider taking them. Of course, if you have underlying health problems, speak to your physician or review the information that is available on the internet. Be informed and use good judgement to stay healthy.
Deer season is here, so there will be many hunters looking for their 'trophy buck'. As stated earlier, many private landowners do not allow hunting on their property. Please respect their wishes and ask permission prior to hunting private owned land. When you hunt, always follow the clothing rules and execute gun safety tactics at all times. We want everyone to have a great time where no one is injured. Good luck!
The new KY 30 East project is getting closer to completion, but that road still is not open for general traffic. Our deputies are patrolling that roadway and will cite anyone who is not legally on that property until it is officially opened to the public. Road crews are working to complete the construction, but may not be alert to vehicles that are driving through the construction zones. Please obey the rules.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is currently completing a list of individuals who will be in special need of gifts for Christmas this year. Our seventh annual “Stuff the Cruiser” campaign is officially underway. Every employee at the JCSO looks forward to the day we can deliver presents to these important children. Christmas is just around the corner! We appreciate all the support from our local citizens who want to help make this a reality for needy children. God Bless!
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to ninety-six calls for service. We opened four criminal cases, transported three individuals on various criminal and parole violator charges and investigated eleven traffic accidents. Our court security served many civil and criminal papers and provided protection at the courts. We always appreciate the support and the prayers for our safety as we serve the people of Jackson County.
